Yuma agents arrest migrant transporting fentanyl pills
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two migrants were arrested in the desert south of Yuma and one of them was transporting about 80 fentanyl pills.
According to USBPChiefYUM's Twitter post, Yuma Border Patrol agents arrested the migrants Sunday evening.
The migrant was turned over to Drug Enforcement Administration and faces possession, transportation charges.
