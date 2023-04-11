Skip to Content
Drug Busts
By
today at 4:22 PM
Published 4:27 PM

Yuma agents arrest migrant transporting fentanyl pills

Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel / @USBPChiefYUM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two migrants were arrested in the desert south of Yuma and one of them was transporting about 80 fentanyl pills.

According to USBPChiefYUM's Twitter post, Yuma Border Patrol agents arrested the migrants Sunday evening.

The migrant was turned over to Drug Enforcement Administration and faces possession, transportation charges.

Article Topic Follows: Drug Busts
Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content