Armed robbery suspect accepts plea deal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The teen tied to an armed robbery in March of last year entered into a plea agreement with the state.

19-year-old Jayden Patino pled guilty to two counts of armed burglary in court on Tuesday.

Police say he, along with two other men, broke into the home of an elderly couple and threatened to shoot then with a firearm.

They stole over $7,500 worth of property from the home before being arrested.

Patino is expected to face 14.5 years in prison, and his sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 4.