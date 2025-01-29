Skip to Content
Crime

Armed robbery suspect accepts plea deal

By ,
today at 5:39 AM
Published 5:49 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The teen tied to an armed robbery in March of last year entered into a plea agreement with the state.

19-year-old Jayden Patino pled guilty to two counts of armed burglary in court on Tuesday.

Police say he, along with two other men, broke into the home of an elderly couple and threatened to shoot then with a firearm.

They stole over $7,500 worth of property from the home before being arrested.

Patino is expected to face 14.5 years in prison, and his sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 4.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content