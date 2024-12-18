New charges filed against man accused of attempted to assassinate President-Elect Trump

STUART, Fla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The state of Florida is filing new charges against President-Elect Donald Trump's second would-be assassin.

Ryan Routh is facing new attempted murder charges tied to his attempt to flee from Trump's golf course after he was discovered by the Secret Service lying in wait.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says the charges stem from the traffic stop that was needed to arrest Routh, which caused an accident that seriously injured a six-year-old girl.

While announcing the new charges, the attorney general expressed frustration with how she says federal investigators has blocked state efforts to bring Routh to justice.

"At some point he will be brought over to face the charges that have been filed here. I expect that there might be some arguments made to the courts regarding when that happens, just based on how this has transpired and how we've gotten here, and arguments regarding jurisdiction. We sent letters, we offered meetings, even after we filed suit against Merrick Garland for their refusal to work with us as we brought charges for the attempted murder after President-elect Trump, we continued to make overtures and express a desire to work together, to share evidence, to preserve evidence, with federal authorities so that we could expeditiously bring these charges on behalf of The little girl. And that was as well, rebuffed. No information was given with a site of national security." Ashley Moody, Florida Attorney General

Routh remains in federal custody. He is facing five federal charges, including attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate.