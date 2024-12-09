Jay-Z accused of sexual assault, according to a recently refiled civil lawsuit

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Hip-hop star and mogul Jay-Z was named in a recently refiled civil lawsuit of an alleged rape of a minor in 2000.

The lawsuit claims that in 2000, when the anonymous accuser, identified only as "Jane Doe," was 13, Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly raped her at a house party after the MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

The federal lawsuit was originally filed in October in the Southern District of New York, listing Combs as a defendant. However, it was refiled Sunday to include Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment on whether the office is pursuing the case when shown NBC News' report on the lawsuit. Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who filed the suit, also did not comment.

Carter said, "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!"

Buzbee has filed several lawsuits in recent months all have withheld their complainants' names accusing Combs of assault and rape. However, this is the first suit in which he has named another high-profile defendant.

In a statement, legal representatives for Combs called the suits "shameless publicity stunts."

Buzbee wrote in the suit that Carter received a letter from the plaintiff's counsel requesting a mediation to resolve this matter. The accuser is seeking unspecified damages.