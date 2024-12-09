Skip to Content
Crime

Jay-Z accused of sexual assault, according to a recently refiled civil lawsuit

By , ,
today at 5:58 AM
Published 6:15 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Hip-hop star and mogul Jay-Z was named in a recently refiled civil lawsuit of an alleged rape of a minor in 2000.

The lawsuit claims that in 2000, when the anonymous accuser, identified only as "Jane Doe," was 13, Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly raped her at a house party after the MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

The federal lawsuit was originally filed in October in the Southern District of New York, listing Combs as a defendant. However, it was refiled Sunday to include Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment on whether the office is pursuing the case when shown NBC News' report on the lawsuit. Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who filed the suit, also did not comment.

Carter said, "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!"

Buzbee has filed several lawsuits in recent months all have withheld their complainants' names accusing Combs of assault and rape. However, this is the first suit in which he has named another high-profile defendant.

In a statement, legal representatives for Combs called the suits "shameless publicity stunts."

Buzbee wrote in the suit that Carter received a letter from the plaintiff's counsel requesting a mediation to resolve this matter. The accuser is seeking unspecified damages.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content