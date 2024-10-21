Sean Combs faces new civil suits accusing him of sexual assault and rape

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Sean Combs is facing a new round of civil suits accusing the music mogul of sexual assault and rape.

Texas attorney Tony Buzbee filed five new lawsuits against Combs in New York Sunday night. One suit alleges Combs raped and drugged a woman when she was 13.

NBC News has obtained copies of those suits filed in the Southern District of New York by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee. The suits do not name any of the plaintiffs.

The lawsuits include allegations Combs sexually assaulted or raped the plaintiffs in separate incidents from 2000 to 2022.

Two of the plaintiffs are men and three are women, including a woman who alleged combs raped her when she was 13-years-old.

Combs' team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Buzbee filed six other suits against Combs last Monday.

Combs, via his attorneys, denied all of the accusations in a statement last week, writing in part: "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process" and that "Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone, adult or minor, man or woman."

Combs is being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

His criminal trial has been set to start May 5, 2025.