Sean Combs, also known as “Diddy,” charged

UPDATE (8:10 AM): A federal indictment was unsealed Tuesday in New York, charging Sean "Diddy" Combs with three felonies.

Prosecutors are accusing the music mogul of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs was in court Tuesday to hear the charges laid out against him.

Federal prosecutors say Combs forced victims into sex acts that he allegedly called "freak offs," acts which he recorded.

They claim Combs then used those "sensitive, embarrassing and incriminating recordings" to "ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims."

According to the indictment, those so called drug-fueled "freak offs" were directed by Combs and often went on for days at a time.

Combs has faced a wave of lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct over the past year. He has denied any wrongdoing.

To read the full indictment, click here.

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Hip-Hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in a Manhattan hotel lobby on Monday.

The federal investigation of Combs was revealed when Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents served simultaneous search warrants and raided Combs' mansions in Los Angeles and Miami in March of this year.

Investigators interviewed several people in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms, a source familiar with the investigation told NBC News back in March.