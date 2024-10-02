Sean “Diddy” Combs faces another long list of allegations

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing another long list of sexual misconduct allegations.

He's in jail and awaiting trial on charges of trafficking women for sex parties and has pleaded not guilty.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, says he represents 120 people who say Combs abused them as well. He spoke out Tuesday on the the disturbing claims.

"The youngest victim at the time of the occurrence was nine-years-old. We have a victim who was 14-years-old. We have one who was 15. 25 of the 120 individuals, who are plaintiffs in these cases, were minors at the time of the acts complained of," Buzbee shared.

Combs' lawyer says he denies any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.