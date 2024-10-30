Skip to Content
Man accused of local nightclub shooting needs evidence to be reviewed

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
Published 12:40 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More evidence still needs to be reviewed in the case of a man accused of shooting a man at a nightclub back in march. 

22-year-old Jiovanny Isaiah Ochoa was formally charged with eight felonies including three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

Yuma County deputies said two people were removed from Platinum nightclub on the early morning hours of March 30 due to a confrontation that happened inside the club.

The fight continued outside in the parking lot resulting in a man being shot.

In court Tuesday, Ochoa's attorney requested more time to review a ballistics report before deciding on a plea agreement form the state.

He will be back in court on December 17 for a trial setting/change of plea hearing.

