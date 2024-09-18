Trial date set for Yuma man accused of murdering a pregnant woman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of murdering a pregnant woman and shooting another man in September of last year rejected a plea offer from the state and will now be heading to trial.

29-year-old Alexander Delcid is facing two counts of murder in the shooting death of 35-year-old Alexis Rodriguez and her unborn baby.

Delcid is also being charged with the attempted murder of a 34-year-old man who was with the woman at the time of the murder.

In court Tuesday, Delcid rejected the state's offer of pleading guilty to second-degree murder and attempted aggravated assault, which would have resulted in a 29-year prison sentence.

The state withdrew the plea offer immediately and set trial dates beginning in October of 2025.