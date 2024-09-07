Suspect involved in shooting of young man has new judge presiding over his case

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the men involved in the shooting that killed a young man back in June will now have a new judge presiding over his case.

19-year-old Angel Campa turned himself into authorities after he told police he accidentally shot 19-year-old Raymond Ruiz, near Third avenue and 20th Street, near the KYMA TV station. Ruiz died at the scene.

Another suspect in this case, 23-year-old Cody Meier, initially told police that he was the one who shot Ruiz when he was cleaning his shotgun.

Campa will have his case moved to another judge as a plea offer formalized by the state.

He will be back in court on October 17.