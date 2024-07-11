Skip to Content
Man accused of accidental shooting argues for release from custody

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Emotions ran high this afternoon in a Yuma courtroom as the man accused of accidentally shooting another man with his shotgun had his bail reduced.

23-year-old Cody Meier was charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Raymond Ruiz.

Meier initially told police that he accidentally shot Ruiz while he was cleaning his shotgun.

Another suspect in the case, 19-year-old Angel Campa, turned himself in saying he was the one who recklessly handled the rifle that shot Ruiz before running away.

Meier's attorney argued that since he was not the one who shot Ruiz, he should be able to be released from custody.

Judge Roger Nelson ordered that Meier's bond be reduced from $50,000 to $25,000.

He will be back in court on August 8th. 

