Yuma man appears in court following arrest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man who was arrested Wednesday appeared in court Thursday morning.

24-year-old Ismael Perez Jr. was arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material after detectives with the Yuma Police Department (YPD) followed leads into other criminal activity associated with Perez.

Previously, Perez was arrested last month by YPD after they received reports from multiple women who work at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) received unsolicited sexually explict text messages from various unrecognized phone numbers and social media accounts. Following that arrest, Perez was charged with three felony counts, including alleged computer tampering.

YPD says due to the new leads, they, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested and booked Perez into the Yuma County Adult Detention Center on "numerous new felony and misdemeanor offenses."

Perez was reportedly released on bond from the Yuma County Adult Detention Center at the time of the arrest.

While we don't know when Perez will be back in court, News 11's Danyelle Burke North will provide the latest details later this evening.