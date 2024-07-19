YRMC employee formally charged in sexual extortion

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect who sent unwanted sexually explicit messages to multiple female employees has been formally charged.

24-year-old Ismael Perez Jr. appeared in court on Friday, where he is charged with three felony counts, including alleged computer tampering.

Perez was arrested on Wednesday, July 17, after the Yuma Police Department received reports on April 10, regarding the unwanted messages through texts and social media accounts.

Following a three-month investigation, YPD said they arrested and booked Perez on one count of sexual extortion and 18 counts of use of electronic communication to harrass.

Perez is said to have a $20,000 secured appearance bond and his preliminary hearing is set for Friday, July 26.