Yuma man arrested for child sexual abuse material

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) have arrested Ismael Perez Jr. for a different crime.

According to YPD, detectives had followed leads into other criminal activity associated with Perez, who was released on bond from the Yuma County Adult Detention Center.

Previously, Perez, 24, was arrested last month by YPD after they received reports from multiple women who work at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) received unsolicited sexually explict text messages from various recognized phone numbers and social media accounts. Following that arrest, Perez was charged with three felony counts, including alleged computer tampering.

YPD says due to the new leads, they, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested and booked Perez into the Yuma County Adult Detention Center on "numerous new feloy and misdemeanor offenses."