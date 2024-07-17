Skip to Content
Female employees harassed at YRMC, suspect taken into custody

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A suspect was arrested in a case where multiple female employees at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) received unwanted sexually explicit messages, according to the Yuma Police Department.

YPD says officers received reports April 10 regarding the unwanted messages through texts and social media accounts.

During their investigation, detectives found a suspect who had been harassing a victim since 2021, and was promptly taken into custody, according to YPD.

The suspect was booked on one count of sexual extortion and 18 counts of use of electronic communication to harass.

If anyone has information on this case, YPD encourages to call their department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. 

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

