New plea offer made in attempted armed robbery case

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new plea offer has been given by the state to the teen tied to an armed robbery attempt back in March.

18-year-old Jayden Patino is being charged with six felony counts, including one count of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

This after police say Patino, along with a 17-year-old suspect, broke into a couple's home near 42nd Place and Avenue 8E and robbed them at gunpoint.

Patino has pleaded not guilty back in April.

His attorney requested additional time to review the new plea offer.

Victims in this case were outspoken in court, saying that the revised offer is not severe enough punishment for the trauma Patino had caused.

He will be back in court September 17.