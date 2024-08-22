Skip to Content
Crime

New plea offer made in attempted armed robbery case

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
By ,
Published 9:43 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new plea offer has been given by the state to the teen tied to an armed robbery attempt back in March.

18-year-old Jayden Patino is being charged with six felony counts, including one count of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

This after police say Patino, along with a 17-year-old suspect, broke into a couple's home near 42nd Place and Avenue 8E and robbed them at gunpoint.

Patino has pleaded not guilty back in April.

His attorney requested additional time to review the new plea offer.

Victims in this case were outspoken in court, saying that the revised offer is not severe enough punishment for the trauma Patino had caused.

He will be back in court September 17.

Crime

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

