Skip to Content
Crime

More evidence still needs to be examined in Yuma doctor sexual abuse case

By ,
today at 5:25 PM
Published 5:32 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More evidence still needs to be examined in the case of a former Yuma doctor accused of sexually abusing his patients.

Edsel Sandoval has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of sexual abuse and sexual assault.

The alleged abuse dates back to April 2022, with the victims being all women ages 20- to 43-years-old.

A total of eight women have come forward and reported sexual abuse allegations against him.

His attorney says that they are still in the early stages of examining evidence against his client and request more time for review.

A plea offer from the state is waiting on victim notification before it can be presented to Sandoval.

He will be back in court on October 8.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content