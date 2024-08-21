More evidence still needs to be examined in Yuma doctor sexual abuse case

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More evidence still needs to be examined in the case of a former Yuma doctor accused of sexually abusing his patients.

Edsel Sandoval has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of sexual abuse and sexual assault.

The alleged abuse dates back to April 2022, with the victims being all women ages 20- to 43-years-old.

A total of eight women have come forward and reported sexual abuse allegations against him.

His attorney says that they are still in the early stages of examining evidence against his client and request more time for review.

A plea offer from the state is waiting on victim notification before it can be presented to Sandoval.

He will be back in court on October 8.