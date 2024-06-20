Skip to Content
Crime

Level 3 Sex Offender Notification – Jose Adrian Agundez-Martinez

YCSO
By
Published 5:27 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has released a notification regarding a level 3 sex offender.

According to YCSO, 28-year-old Jose Adrian Agundez-Martinez is residing at 11777 South Foothills Blvd. in Yuma.

He is described as 6" with brown hair and hazel eyes.

YCSO says Agundez-Martinez was found guilty in 2021 on two counts of Sexual Conduct with a Minor, two counts of Molestation of a Child and one count of Attempted Molestation of a Child.

Agundez-Martinez has a high risk to reoffend, according to YCSO.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

