Tracking device discussed in murder case

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of murdering his ex-wife near Calexico in 2021 was back in court Tuesday as new details emerged tied to a tracking device found underneath the victim's vehicle.

One of the founders of the GPS company where the tracking device was purchased took the stand in the murder trial for 41-year-old Antonio Campos.

During the hearing, the District Attorney’s Office was able to show reports of the first time the device was activated, a map of many locations, and the times.

The prosecution believes Campos added the tracking device to the victim's vehicle to help track her patterns and ultimately know where she would be when he allegedly killed her.

The suspect's attorney explained what happens next in this case.

“Jury trial dates are coming up in February. We anticipate this testimony to be concluded either today or tomorrow and then we will start with the jury trial process… Jury selection, process, motions that are scheduled to be heard next month," said Armando Galvan, Criminal Defense Attorney.

According to the witness, the tracking device was last seen in Tijuana, Mexico close to where the suspect's mother lives.

Campos is accused of murdering his ex-wife 43-year-old Rose Campos.

He is facing six counts including murder and three counts of forcible sodomy.