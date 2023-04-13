Former YRMC nurse sentenced in sexual abuse case

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The former Yuma Regional Medical Center Emergency Room nurse accused of sexually abusing three victims was sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison Thursday morning.

37-year-old Jose Arias pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual abuse on March 23.

Court documents show Arias, did "knowingly engage in sexual intercourse or oral sexual contact without consent."

Another charge lists that the defendant "touched, fondled or manipulated victim's genitals."

The abuse happened from December 2020 through August 2021.

Arias was given two and a half years for each of the four counts with an additional year and a half for the fifth count.

He will get credit for 587 days already served.