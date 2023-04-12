Former MCAS daycare employee takes plea agreement

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former child daycare employee at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma charged with child abuse took a plea agreement Wednesday morning.

29-year-old Valerie McKinstry, who was originally charged with 13 counts of child abuse and endangerment, pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse.

McKinstry also agreed to plead guilty to 11 modified counts of endangerment, in accordance with the plea agreement.

McKinstry was seen visibly shaking as Judge David Haws announced before the courtroom that she is not likely to serve any jail time as a result of this agreement.

But McKinstry must disclose these charges to any future employers and she may not apply to any position that may involve young children.

Her trial, which was expected to begin May 2, was vacated as a result of this plea agreement.

She will be back in court on May 10 for sentencing.