Skip to Content
Crime
By
today at 1:20 PM
Published 11:34 AM

Attempted homicide suspect still at large

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police say they're still looking for at least one suspect who was shot early Saturday morning.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says the incident took place in the area of west 16th Street and S. Avenue A.

The investigation revealed that a 41-year-old man was inside his car around 3 a.m. when another car entered the parking lot, pulled up next to him and started shooting.

The victim then sped off in his vehicle as the suspect chased him.

After that, the victim pulled over in the area of 16th Street and Dora Avenue.

Once YPD arrived, someone was tending to the victim as he sustained gunshot wounds.

After that, the victim was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

However, the victim's car sustained damage via multiple gunshots.

YPD further said that the investigation is ongoing and the suspect remains at large.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team as a reporter in February 2022.

You can reach to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content