Attempted homicide suspect still at large

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police say they're still looking for at least one suspect who was shot early Saturday morning.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says the incident took place in the area of west 16th Street and S. Avenue A.

The investigation revealed that a 41-year-old man was inside his car around 3 a.m. when another car entered the parking lot, pulled up next to him and started shooting.

The victim then sped off in his vehicle as the suspect chased him.

After that, the victim pulled over in the area of 16th Street and Dora Avenue.

Once YPD arrived, someone was tending to the victim as he sustained gunshot wounds.

After that, the victim was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

However, the victim's car sustained damage via multiple gunshots.

YPD further said that the investigation is ongoing and the suspect remains at large.