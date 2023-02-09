Former Yuma teacher, coach in court for sending obscene material to a minor

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An update now in the case of a local elementary school teacher and former junior varsity football coach, accused of asking for nude pictures from a minor.

In a quick court appearance, the defense for 31-year-old Jacob Williams requested additional time in this case and in turn 30 extra days were granted.

Williams' defense, Michael Donovan told the judge he would submit a request for a conference for competency examination to assure the defendant is mentally fit to understand the entire court process.

When questioned, Williams said he thought the woman was 17-years-old, which is still under the legal age.

He remains out of custody after posting a $250,000 bond. Williams is charged with one felony count of sending obscene material to a minor.

He'll be back in court in March.