3 shot outside Milwaukee Bucks game. Two hours later, 17 others are shot a few blocks away

MILWAUKEE (CNN) - Seventeen people were shot Friday night in downtown Milwaukee just two hours after three were shot a few blocks away, near the arena where the Milwaukee Bucks were playing in the NBA Playoffs.

Ten people were taken into custody in the shooting downtown, and 10 firearms were recovered, according to Milwaukee police.

The 17 people shot ranged in age from 15 to 47, police Capt. Warren Allen said.

All victims in both shootings are expected to survive, he said.

Milwaukee Police Assistant Chief Nicole Waldner said the shootings are under investigation but at this time they are not believed to be connected.

A curfew will be enforced in a portion of Milwaukee throughout the weekend beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Additional law enforcement presence will be in the area as well.

In a video captured by someone at the scene of the downtown shooting, multiple shots and people shouting can be heard.

"We were waiting for a Lyft, walked through that intersection like three minutes prior and knew something was off so we ordered it to pick us up down the road," the person who shot the video told CNN.

"People were in the middle of the street being just loud and obnoxious," he added. "People yelling at each other back and forth."

In the shooting near the arena, two men, 26 and 29, and a 16-year-old girl were wounded, according to Allen.

"There was a 19-year-old male taken into custody in connection with this incident," Allen said.

"Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office."

That incident occurred around 9:12 p.m. close to the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Highland Avenue, about a block from the Bucks' home court at Fiserv Forum.

Police did not disclose the names of the people involved nor a possible motive.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced the curfew, in effect for all individuals under the age of 21 -- with some exemptions -- in the city's entertainment district.

Those who violate the curfew will be arrested and fined $691, according to police.