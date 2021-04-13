COVID vaccination clinic for San Luis residents

Yuma County Coronavirus

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis is scheduled to have a fourth vaccination clinic for its residents.

The Mayor of San Luis Gerardo Sanchez says the clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Phone lines to make your appointment will be opened on Tuesday from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

To make an appointment dial (928) 314-9150. The vaccines are only available to San Luis residents. Proof of residency will be required at the day of your appointment.

Health officials will be offering the Moderna vaccine instead of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.