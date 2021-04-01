RCBH offering no-appointment COVID-19 vaccines

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County locals are lining up at Regional Center for Border Health (RCBH) to get their coronavirus vaccine. This after the clinics announced they weren't requiring appointments.

RCBH has 3,000 Moderna vaccines to distribute. It will dispense all of them at one of two drive-thru clinics:

REGIONAL CENTER FOR BORDER HEALTH

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS *No appointment necessary* Somerton - 950 E. Main Street 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. San Luis - 1896 Babbitt Lane 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

2 p.m. - 6 p.m. offering the Moderna vaccine

Right not RCBH is only offering vaccine to those 18 and older, per clinic policy.

RCBH gets vaccine allocations every Tuesday. It expects another 4,000 doses next week. It will administer as many shots as it can each day until the clinics run out.

Those who get the first dose with them are encouraged to come back 28-days later for the second shot.

News 11's Crystal Jimenez reports from RCBH's walk-in vaccine clinic in Somerton:

On Thursday's Early Edition, News 11's Crystal Jimenez speaks to two San Luis locals about the drive-thru process, and why they felt it was important to get the shot.