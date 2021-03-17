Skip to Content
Yuma County Coronavirus
By
Published 6:43 pm

Yuma County to expand vaccination eligibility

MGN

County moves into Phase 1B vaccinations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) on Wednesday announced the county will expand eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine effective immediately.

YCPHD says the county has shifted fully into Phase 1B to include adults 55 and older.

Those now eligible for shots include:

  • Education and Childcare Providers
  • Law Enforcement/Protective Services
  • Adults Age 55 and Older
  • Adults Living in Congregate Settings
  • Other Essential Workers (including power and utility workers, food and agriculture-related occupations, transportation and moving material occupations, state and local government workers providing critical services, and other essential workers)

We have a comprehensive list of vaccine locations on our Coronavirus page, or you can use the ADHS Vaccine Finder to help plan your shots.

Top Stories / Vaccine / Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content