Yuma County to expand vaccination eligibility

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) on Wednesday announced the county will expand eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine effective immediately.

YCPHD says the county has shifted fully into Phase 1B to include adults 55 and older.

Those now eligible for shots include:

Education and Childcare Providers

Law Enforcement/Protective Services

Adults Age 55 and Older

Adults Living in Congregate Settings

Other Essential Workers (including power and utility workers, food and agriculture-related occupations, transportation and moving material occupations, state and local government workers providing critical services, and other essential workers)

