Local businesses adjusting to new Executive Order

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a new executive order going into effect on Friday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lifted occupancy restrictions for businesses throughout the state.



Many businesses in Yuma County are now able to let patrons in without having a capacity limit on how many people are allowed in, but the other COVID-19 mitigation will remain in place.

So that means, Governor Doug Ducey's executive order does not change mask mandates imposed by cities and counties, which remain in effect across most of the state.

Doctor Cara Christ addressing the new executive order in a press conference.

She claims small gatherings where people neglect proper mitigation are the reason why we saw a recent surge in cases back in December and January.

Mario Buchanan is the owner of La Malquerida Food Court, he says things will most likely remain the same.

"I don't think it's gonna change that much because we're still gonna, you know, have the focus, you know on the mask and you know, having the restaurants available for them as well and also the responsibility of having the table separated as you can see right here on the back, you know, more than six feet."

Businesses already had to re-arrange the layout to allow for social distancing so most don’t even have a big enough space to increase the number of customers beyond what it already is.

This new executive order comes after several weeks of declining coronavirus cases across the state and the administration of more than two million vaccine doses.