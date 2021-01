Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - COVID-19 testing is happening Jan. 14 and 15 at the Chicano Por La Causa ECD Center in San Luis Arizona from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 649 9th Avenue, San Luis 85349.

You can register here.

While you are asked to register through the portal, members will be on-site the day of to help those who may not be able to register online.

It is not a drive-thru event.