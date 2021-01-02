AZ Superintendent requesting executive action as local school districts continue distance learning

Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Superintendent Kathy Hoffman calling on Governor Doug Ducey to take immediate action. Meanwhile, several school districts have already decided to extend school closures.

In a series of tweets posted Saturday afternoon, Superintendent Hoffman requesting support from the governor.

She wants him to take action over distance learning following the holidays and potential rise in cases.

The superintendent expressing concerns on Twitter and asking the governor to step in.

“Given the severity of our state's situation and the virus's trajectory after the holiday period, Gov. Doug Ducey should order schools to remain in distance learning for a limited two-week period to align with quarantine protocols and current Arizona Department of Health Services benchmark recommendations,” Hoffman said in a tweet.

Hoffman's tweets go on to say she acknowledges the value of in-person learning and wants to see all students return to in-person learning but safely.

Hoffman said she wants to make sure the state is doing everything possible to help healthcare workers and keep teachers and students safe.

The governor has repeatedly called on local districts to make their own decisions with re-opening campuses.

A spokesperson for the governor says he’s made it clear… kids have already lost out on a lot of learning, and he wants schools opened, safely.

Locally, two Crane campuses were linked to coronavirus outbreaks a few weeks back.

The Crane Elementary School District announced last week, students will continue with remote learning after the holiday break.

Among other districts, Yuma One and Yuma Union high schools will also continue distance learning.