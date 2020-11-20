More schools close as Yuma County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As positive coronavirus cases continue to rise, it’s prompting local school districts to make changes to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Beginning on Monday, all Yuma Elementary School District One students will return to ‘at home’ learning.

The decision comes after the governing board considered many factors including, the more than 175 students sent home since the beginning of the month. This, an increase in positive cases contracted off-campus is sparking concerns.

The board also recognizing that 13 classrooms have already transitioned to remote learning due to symptomatic or positive cases.

The closures are not stopping the school district from assisting families that may be struggling with the changes.

Christine McCoy is the communications coordinator for the district.

“Our school meal program and our transportation program are going to continue uninterrupted so school meals will still be provided according to the regular schedule for grab and go pick up.”

“Also we will still maintain our MORALS program which is our monitored on-site remote learning space, and that is for the students that need a safe monitored space to conduct the remote learning.”

Meanwhile, crane schools announced that Salida del sol elementary school will transition to remote learning - effective immediately.

Crane schools, per the Yuma county public health department, says a “site outbreak” is the reason for clearing the campus.

Salida del sol will also be providing curbside meals.

Distance learning is expected to run thru the beginning of next year for all of the closed schools mentioned.