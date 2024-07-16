FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot conditions remaining with warmup by the weekend

Temperatures will continue to be with in the 110 degree mark, with potentially warmer conditions coming by Saturday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures around the 110 degree mark will likely continue in both counties over the next few days, with the heat potentially increasing by the weekend.

Strong winds are also likely to hit Yuma County over the next few days, with rain still expected in at least light chances by Thursday.