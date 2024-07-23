Severe thunderstorm warning north of Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued north of Yuma, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS says this warning affects La Paz July 23 until 6:55 p.m.
