Arizona and California release their weekly COVID updates

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Almost weeks since the World Health Organization (WHO) downgraded the COVID-19 pandemic, Arizona and California continue to release their weekly COVID updates.

Since last week, Arizona and Yuma County saw a major decrease in their new COVID cases; Arizona's new COVID cases dropped from 1,717 to 916 and Yuma County's new COVID cases dropped from 45 to 7.

While California's new COVID cases rose exponentially from 1,058 to 6,408, Imperial County's new COVID cases dropped from 205 to 66.

Arizona saw a slight decrease in their new COVID death numbers, dropping from 26 to 20. However, Yuma County saw no change in their new COVID death numbers, remaining at 1,263.

California, unlike Arizona, saw a slight increase in their new COVID death numbers, rising from 32 to 115. Unlike California, Imperial County saw no change in their COVID death numbers, remaining at 983.

On the other hand, both Arizona and Yuma County saw major drops in new doses; Arizona's new doses dropped from 24,558 to 14,958 and Yuma County's new doses dropped from 1,839 to 867.

While California's total doses slightly rose by 0.1%, going from 72.8% to 72.9%, Imperial County's total doses remains at 94.7%.