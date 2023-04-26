Arizona and California release their COVID updates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona and California, as well as Yuma and Imperial Counties, have released their weekly COVID updates.

Since last week, both Arizona and Yuma County saw an increase in their new COVID cases; Arizona's COVID cases went up from 3,408 to 4,006 as well as Yuma County's COVID cases went up from 101 to 104.

At the same time, both California and Imperial County saw increases in their new COVID cases; California's new COVID cases went up from 9,915 to 10,224 and Imperial County's new COVID cases went up from 143 to 200.

Updates in COVID Cases and Deaths

While Arizona saw a decrease in their new COVID death numbers, going down from 79 to 23, Yuma County saw no change in their new COVID death numbers, remaining at 1,262.

Similarly, California saw a slight decrease in their new COVID death numbers, going down from 122 to 121, but Imperial County saw no change in their COVID death numbers, remaining at 981.

Updates in COVID Vaccinations

On the vaccine front, Arizona saw a slight increase in their new doses administered, going from 13,839 to 14,450. However, Yuma County's new doses administered went down from 1,099 to 948.

Both California and Imperial County saw no change in their total doses administered; California's total doses remains at 72.8% while Imperial County's total doses remains at 94.6%.