Arizona and California release their weekly COVID updates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona and California, along with Yuma and Imperial Counties, have released their weekly COVID updates for their respective states and counties.

Since last week, there has been a fluctuation between Arizona and Yuma County's new COVID cases; while Arizona's new COVID cases went slightly down from 3,675 to 3,408, Yuma County's new COVID cases went slightly up from 82 to 101.

However, both California and Imperial County's new COVID cases went down; California's new COVID cases went down from 10,056 to 9,915 and Imperial County's new COVID cases went down from 176 to 143.

Updates in COVID Cases and Deaths

While Arizona saw an increase in their new COVID death numbers, going up from 35 to 79, Yuma County saw no change in their new COVID death numbers, remaining at 1,262.

On the other hand, California and Imperial County saw an increase in their COVID death numbers; California's new COVID death numbers went up from 119 to 122 and Imperial County's new COVID death numbers went up by one.

Updates in COVID Vaccinations

On the vaccination front, both Arizona and Yuma County saw a slight decrease in their new COVID vaccination doses; Arizona's new doses went down from 14,365 to 13,839 while Yuma County's new doses went down from 1,180 to 1,099.

However, California and Imperial County saw no change in their total COVID vaccination doses; California's total doses remains at 72.8% and Imperial County's total doses remains at 94.6%.