Arizona and California release their weekly COVID numbers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona and California, in addition to Yuma and Imperial Counties, have released their weekly COVID number updates.

While the new COVID case numbers in Arizona rose exponentially from 3,379 to 26,866, the new COVID case numbers in Yuma County dropped from 73 to 62 in the last week.

Updates in COVID Case Numbers and Deaths

On the other hand, both new COVID death numbers for Arizona and Yuma County had dropped; Arizona went down from 67 to 39 and Yuma County dropped from 2 to 1.

Similar to Arizona's and Yuma County's COVID case numbers, California's new COVID case numbers went down from 23,466 to 23,086 while Imperial County's new COVID case numbers went up from 120 to 158.

Updates in COVID Vaccinations

While California's new COVID death numbers went down from 293 to 256, Imperial County saw no change in their COVID death numbers.

In terms of COVID vaccinations, Arizona's new doses went down from 21,736 to 17,555 while Yuma County's new doses went up from 1,001 to 1,632.

However, California and Imperial County saw no change in their total doses.