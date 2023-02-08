Arizona and California releases weekly COVID number updates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The states of Arizona and California, as well as Yuma and Imperial Counties, have released their weekly COVID number updates.

Since last week, both Arizona and Yuma County saw a major increase in COVID cases; Arizona's new cases went up from 3,087 to 3,099 and Yuma County's new cases also went up from 70,610 to 70,709.

On the other hand, both Arizona and Yuma County saw a major decrease in COVID deaths; Arizona's new death numbers went down from 107 to 54 and Yuma County's new death numbers went down from 2 to 1.

COVID Update Numbers

While California's new COVID case numbers increased from 19,936 to 21,887, Imperial County's COVID case numbers dropped from 126 to 117.

However, both California and Imperial County's COVID death numbers saw a significant drop; California's new COVID death numbers dropped from 330 to 271 and Imperial County's new COVID death numbers dropped from 4 to 1.

COVID Vaccination Numbers

The new doses administered for Arizona dropped from 23,101 to 19,857 while the new doses administered for Yuma County rose from 1,195 to 1,332.

However, California and Imperial County saw no change in their total doses; California's total dose remains at 72.6% and Imperial County's total dose remains at 94.3%.