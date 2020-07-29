Skip to Content
Imperial County Coronavirus
Imperial County sees few new cases and no new deaths

Active cases decline and recoveries go down

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - For a second day in a row, Imperial County health officials reported a relatively low number of new coronavirus cases.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed only 52 new cases Wednesday. Health officials only confirmed 27 cases Tuesday. It's a significant drop in a month that saw a single-day spike of 301 cases.

More positive news - ICPHD reported no new deaths. It also says active cases dropped, while the number of patients considered recovered increased.

Here are the latest statistics from the ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Monday, July 27, 2020
Overview of CasesPatientsIncrease/Decrease
Positive Cases9,241+52
Patients Tested46,982+467
Active Cases1,005-37
Recovered8,049+89
Deaths1880

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 475,000 Californians have tested positive for the virus. The illness is blamed for more than 8,700 deaths.

