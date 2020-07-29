Imperial County sees few new cases and no new deaths
Active cases decline and recoveries go down
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - For a second day in a row, Imperial County health officials reported a relatively low number of new coronavirus cases.
The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed only 52 new cases Wednesday. Health officials only confirmed 27 cases Tuesday. It's a significant drop in a month that saw a single-day spike of 301 cases.
More positive news - ICPHD reported no new deaths. It also says active cases dropped, while the number of patients considered recovered increased.
Here are the latest statistics from the ICPHD:
Coronavirus in Imperial County - Monday, July 27, 2020
|Overview of Cases
|Patients
|Increase/Decrease
|Positive Cases
|9,241
|+52
|Patients Tested
|46,982
|+467
|Active Cases
|1,005
|-37
|Recovered
|8,049
|+89
|Deaths
|188
|0
Since the start of the pandemic, more than 475,000 Californians have tested positive for the virus. The illness is blamed for more than 8,700 deaths.
