Imperial County sees few new cases and no new deaths

Imperial County Coronavirus

Active cases decline and recoveries go down

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - For a second day in a row, Imperial County health officials reported a relatively low number of new coronavirus cases.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed only 52 new cases Wednesday. Health officials only confirmed 27 cases Tuesday. It's a significant drop in a month that saw a single-day spike of 301 cases.

More positive news - ICPHD reported no new deaths. It also says active cases dropped, while the number of patients considered recovered increased.

Here are the latest statistics from the ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Monday, July 27, 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 9,241 +52 Patients Tested 46,982 +467 Active Cases 1,005 -37 Recovered 8,049 +89 Deaths 188 0

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 475,000 Californians have tested positive for the virus. The illness is blamed for more than 8,700 deaths.