Medal of Honor recognition ceremony to be held by local organization

VFW Post 1763 will educate the community and pay tribute to the Medal of Honor recipients

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - To honor service and sacrifice, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1763 will provide education about the Medal of Honor and show appreciation for the recipients on National Medal of Honor Day on March 25.

The Medal of Honor is awarded by the President of the United States because it is our nation's highest honor for military valor in action.

It represents sacrifice, going above and beyond the call of duty.

Christopher Nunez, VFW Post 1763 Staff Judge Advocate explains if the recipient is not alive to receive the award, the next of kin will accept it on his/her behalf.

Since 1941, more than half of the Medals of Honor have been awarded posthumously.

"It's important to us to honor their service and sacrifice and inspire the future of our community and those that are here or will attend to inspire that this is the right thing to do," says Nunez. "The Medal of Honor is doing the right thing."

The U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) is also providing backdrops to showcase the award.

"We will use those as our displays so they can come and read the activities these recipients have completed," says Nunez.

According to Mary Jones Martinez, VFW Auxiliary 1763 Secretary, there are three types of variant medals that are received for the Congressional Medal of Honor.

One for the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force and Space Force.

"40% of all of the Medal of Honor recipients were given during the Civil War," says Jones Martinez.

There are more than 3,500 recipients and only 65 are still alive.

Keith Haddock, an Army veteran part of the E6 light infantry, says he's looking forward to the community showing its support.

"We have small communities who don't have military installations. Therefore, they may fade in their mind but we want everybody to remember that every community in this country has served one way shape or another through any military action," explains Haddock.

The Medal of Honor Recognition Ceremony will take place at the VFW Post 1763 Saturday, March 25 starting at 4 p.m.

In addition, the members of the VFW will also honor the Barkley Ranch with a plaque for their donation going toward construction.

They are also partnering with the Arizona of Ballet which will perform in the ceremony with patriotic dances.

Tacos and drinks will be provided for purchase.

Everyone is invited.

The address is 2485 E. 14th St. Yuma, AZ.