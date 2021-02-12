California to expand vaccine eligibility

California Coronavirus

4-6 million more people to get access to shots on March 15

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California health officials announced Friday the state will expand the list of people eligible for a coronavirus vaccine as many as 6 million.

State Health Director Dr. Mark Ghaly said the severely disabled, and those with health conditions that put them at high risk, can join the line for shots beginning on March 15th.

Eligible health conditions include:

Certain cancers

Heart, lung, and kidney conditions

Pregnant women

People with Down Syndrome

Organ transplant recipients

Severely obese individuals

The state has seen widespread vaccine shortages, like much of the nation. The Biden administration has announced a large increase in the number of shots to be distributed, but it's unclear exactly how long it will take for supply to meet demand.

For more information on how to get a vaccine in Imperial County, you can visit the Public Health Department's website.