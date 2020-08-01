California coronavirus cases top 500k

California Coronavirus

Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The state of California has now surpassed 500,000 cases of the coronavirus.

According to an NBC News tally, the state has over 504,000 cases with over 9,000 deaths.

Los Angeles County is among those hit hardest by the virus.

At last count, it's seen 188,000 cases and over 4,000 deaths.

Orange County is inching towards 40,000 cases - with Riverside and San Bernadino Counties closely behind.

On Friday, California health officials reported the state's first death of a child from the coronavirus.

Officials said the victim was a teenager and had other health conditions.