State Democrats push for mask mandate, 10 p.m. curfew

CBS 13's April Hettinger looks at the legislature's strategy for fighting the surge

Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona House and Senate Democrats held a virtual conference Tuesday to address COVID-19 cases in the state, proposing stricter regulations.

Democratic leaders pushed for more unemployment benefits and an eviction moratorium extension, all while proposing things like a mask mandate, a limit on gatherings and a 10 p.m. curfew.

Arizona reported 12,314 new cases Tuesday.

Rep. Reginald Bolding says there are simple steps the state can take to help slow the spread.

"It is vital that we take an effective, fact-based approach. It's time we are no longer one of 14 states without a statewide mask mandate," Rep. Bolding said. "And, with the holidays approaching, stronger limits on large gatherings."

They urge to limit gatherings to 25 people.﻿

The eviction moratorium is about to expire December 31. Rep. Kirsten Engel is asking Governor Doug Ducey for a 90-day extension on the eviction moratorium beginning January 1.

"This CDC moratorium expires as of January 1, and at that time, Arizona faces, what experts are referring to as an eviction tsunami," Rep. Engel stated.

Rep. Tim Dunn has his own thoughts on an eviction proposal.

"These evictions are hurting the small businesses, the people that own them, those homes and stuff," Rep. Dunn explained. "So, I think we need to have individual applications where they have to come in and prove why they're not paying their rent because I think some people are taking advantage of that."

Additionally, he doesn't think a 10 p.m. curfew will work.

"COVID's not going to spread faster at 10:00 than it is at 7:00 in the evening when you're having dinner with a big group of 20 people," Rep. Dunn said. "People just need to be mindful about what is going on because COVID is still rampant at 6 in the evening as it is at 10:00 at night."

The Democrats, like Rep. Lorenzo Sierra, say the argument is not political and health is more of a priority.

"The coronavirus does not care about the constitution," Rep. Sierra stated. "The coronavirus has one purpose and that is to destroy human cells."

As hospitals are overflowing and nurses are overwhelmed, Democratic leaders say something needs to change, but Republicans believe a 10 p.m. curfew won't do the trick.