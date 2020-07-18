Arizona reports record spike of single day coronavirus deaths

Arizona Coronavirus

Phoenix, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) Arizona sees its highest daily increase in COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic started.

Arizona reached 141,265 confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, July 18, an increase of 2,742 from the previous day.

According to the Arizona Department of Health services (ADHS), the number of deaths from coronavirus reached 2,730 after an increase of an alarming single-day high of 147 new deaths from the previous day.

People line up in Phoenix to get tested for the coronavirus at a mobile testing site. More than 9,000 people across the state got tested on Saturday.

Health officials urge people to keep social distance, wear masks in public, and to stay home when possible.