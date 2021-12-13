U.S. has reached 800,000 Covid deaths since pandemic began

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - An NBC News tally has confirmed more than 800,000 deaths from the Coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The grim milestone comes as more cases of the Omicron variant are reported across the country, However, experts believe it's still the Delta variant that is leading to more severe cases and deaths.

Health experts continue to express to everyone that the most reliable way to stop the spread of the virus continues to be vaccination, with the CDC and FDA recently signing off on booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for older teens.