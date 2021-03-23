Unexpected COVID-19 vaccination benefits
Some people who suffered prolonged effects from covid-19 experience symptom improvement and relief after getting vaccinated.
(KYMA, KECY/ CBS) - Coronavirus vaccines are helping some COVID-19 long haulers with prolonged symptoms like fatigue and brain fog.
Not everyone is experiencing the same result as 46% of long haulers polled had no change in symptoms after the vaccine and 15% said symptoms worsened.
More research is needed, but some long-haulers remain hopeful.
