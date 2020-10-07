Yuma crews share experiences battling the Creek Fire

California Wildfires

Firefighters recently returned home after weeks on Southern California firelines

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After weeks battling a massive blaze in southern California, two Yuma fire crews are back home safe and sound, and they're talking about the danger they faced.

California's suffering through its worst fire season in history. Yuma firefighters joined the Imperial Valley Strike Team near Fresno, California to fight the Creek Fire.

Yuma Fire Captain Erik Lohman was part of a crew that spent nearly two-weeks protecting homes from raging flames.

"We did spend one particular shift where we did stay up all night fighting a, probably a 3-acre island fire that popped up near a high value neighborhood. So, it was very stressful and I believe I’m still sore from working those fires," Lohman said.

He said the hours were long. His crew worked 24-hour shifts. However, Lohman said residents' gratitude made it worth it.

"I feel honored to be able to go there and put people at ease, and when they see the fire truck they put a big thumbs up and they thank us, and they’re so happy we’re there to help protect their property," Lohman explained.

3,000 firefighters from all across the west converged on the massive wildfire, but they could not save every home.

"We did come across many citizens that were at their home site, what was left of it," Lohman said. "They had made these little sifts out of screen and plywood, and they were shoveling remains or belongings of their home with these sifts trying to find any valuable or personal property that they could recover which was not a whole lot."

The veteran firefighter said he witnessed a lot of sadness, and his heart ached for those who returned home to find their lives reduced to ashes.

"You feel empathy and talking to one particular lady of the house, she grew up in that house, she live there 60 years, and I definitely had a tear in my eye trying to be empathetic," Lohman said.

Crews have the Creek Fire about 49% contained. It no longer threatens any homes or structures. It has blackened more than 300,00 acres.