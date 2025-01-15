High wind warnings in effect for Southern California

PORTER RANCH, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It's been a week of fires, evacuations and power shut offs in California and powerful Santa Ana winds are expected to return to the area.

People across Los Angeles County remain on edge. It's been a week since wildfires devastated countless neighborhoods, reducing homes to ash.

The two largest fires, the Palisades and Eaton Fires, are now partially contained, but the fear they sparked is far from extinguished.

"I'm kind of scared because of all the fires starting again," said Matthew Fonseca, a Porter Ranch resident.

With winds picking up in Porter Ranch, Fonseca and his friend, Andrew Alvarez, worry about what's next.

"I'm worried about my family because I have a disabled sister at home and my parents are at home," said Alvarez expressed.

Much of Southern California remains under a red flag warning, with the strongest winds expected between 3:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m. Pacific on Wednesday.

"Half my car is still packed up just in case we do need to go again," said Danika Hughes, a North Hollywood resident.

Hughes wasn't under evacuation orders last weekend, but left her home as a precaution.

"Every night, we pack before going to bed. We keep everything in the car and in the door and we just sleep with the app next to us," said Sujata Jana, a Granada Hills resident.

Jana was evacuated during the Archer Fire last Friday. This week, she's still on alert.

"It'll be nice to get a break, an actual break, and some rain," Jana said.

But for now, people can only prepare, wait and hope the winds don't ignite another disaster.