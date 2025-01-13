Firefighters in San Diego prepare for Santa Ana winds

SAN DIEGO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Investigators are still working to determine what caused the California wildfires, which have now killed at least 24 people and swept across 40,000 acres in the greater Los Angeles area.

As Californians brace for another round of Santa Ana winds, firefighters in San Diego are preparing should danger strike.

As San Diego braces for yet another round of Santa Ana winds, CalFire is ready.

"This is Cal Fire's newest Airtanker, this is Tanker 122, it's a C-130 airtanker," said Captain Mike Cornette with CalFire.

The tanker has been involved in fire fights across the state. It just returned from its most recent assignment: The Palisades Fire.

Captain Thomas Voorhees is one of the plane's pilots. He says he gets a different perspective once he's in the air.

"We see the progression a lot better of the fire," Captain Voorhees shared.

During the initial stages of the fire, Captain Cornette says the tanker's proven to be a valuable aerial attack resource.

It carries up to 4,000 gallons of retardant that helps slows down the fires while crews on the ground get around it with their hoses and handline.

In additon to the preparing with air resources ready to take flight, Cornette says all of San Diego's fire stations are staffed to cover the entire county and maintain 911 services.

He says while they're doing their part, San Diegans should be prepared.

"Make sure that your go-bag and all of your important documents, pictures, anything that you want to take with you if in the case that you have to evacuate is readily accessible so you can put it in your car and leave at a moments notice," Cornette detailed.

He also says that evacuation plan should also include more than one evacuation route.

"The threat is very real. It's here and now is the time to prepare. You've seen the explosive fire growth in LA and it's only a matter of time that it's going to happen in San Diego. It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when," Cornette expressed.

Right now, Airtanker 122 C-130 is at Ramona Air Attack Base, ready and standing by for its next mission

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a red flag warning and wind advisory will be in effect from 4:00 p.m. on Monday until at least 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday for inland valleys and mountain areas.