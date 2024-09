ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Airport Fire in California continues to grow forcing hundreds to evacuate.

The growing wildfire was accidentally sparked by heavy equipment in Trabuco Canyon in Orange County.

It grew to more than 19,000 acres on Tuesday, and has damaged several homes. So far, no containment has been reported.

The Airport Fire is one of three brush fires continuing to rage in Southern California.